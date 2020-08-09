10 Starr County residents test positive for COVID-19

Starr County on Saturday reported that 10 more people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 2,488 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority.

Of them, 1,607 people remain hospitalized or in isolation. Another 859 people have recovered. The remaining 22 people died.

Starr County also counted 51 "pending deaths," which are deaths that doctors believe were caused by COVID-19 but confirmation remains pending.