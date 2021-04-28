$11.2B in federal funding for Texas public schools announced Wednesday

Credit: Larry D. Moore / CC BY-SA 3.0

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan announced $11.2B in federal relief funds are on the way to help Texas schools recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, since the federal COVID-19 refilled money first became available, the Texas House Democrats pushed for the funding to be distributed to public schools.

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin) passed an amendment to the budget last week, instructing the state to distribute the money.

“I was proud to pass a budget amendment that would release billions of dollars of federal education aid to Texas public school with bipartisan support from across the state,” Rodriguez said in a news release. “These funds will provide much-needed relief tp schools that have endured significant unanticipated costs due to the pandemic and we are working to re-engage our students in the context of untold learning loss.”