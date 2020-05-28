11 more people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County, 31 released from isolation

Hidalgo County announced on Thursday that 11 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 548.

The new cases were identified as five residents from Mission, one from McAllen, two from Edinburg, two from Alton and a female whose city of residence was not disclosed, according to an Hidalgo County news release.

“The recovery rate from COVID-19 continues to increase as more residents are released from isolation,” said Judge Richard F. Cortez. "I strongly urge residents to maintain good hygiene, wear face coverings as much as possible and practice social distancing while they are out in public.”

Officials also announced 31 people were released from isolation. The total number of people who have reportedly been released is now 343.

17 patients remain hospitalized with complications from the virus, including three in intensive care.

12,352 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County. There are 3,086 tests pending results.