11 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus
Health officials in Willacy County reported on Tuesday 11 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.
The new patients are three females in their 20’s, three females in their 30’s, two males in their 40’s, a male in his 20’s and a male and a female younger than 20, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services. They were ordered to isolate.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 114 in Willacy County.
