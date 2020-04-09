11 new virus cases reported in Hidalgo County, 8 cleared

EDINBURG – On Wednesday, Hidalgo County confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases.

The additional cases bring the county’s total to 139. Officials also announced eight patients have been cleared.

Four males and seven females are among the new patients, according to a release.

The county says it adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of not classifying patients as “recovered,” but can state patients being “cleared for release” from quarantine.

As Easter approaches, officials stress individuals to avoid public gathering celebrating the holiday.