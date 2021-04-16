11 Valley school districts receive 'Jobs & Education for Texans' grants from TWC

Several school districts across the Rio Grande Valley received Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to provide equipment in programs for students working towards vocational careers.

Julian Alvarez, a representative of the TWC, said the demand for hands-on and highly skilled professionals grows every day, and most jobs don’t require a four-year degree.

“Think of your cyber security specialist, your RN’s, your advance welders,” Alvarez said.

For the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, their grants of more than $260,000 will help prepare future automotive professionals.

“With the advancement of so many resources and equipment required now in days with our automobiles,” CT Director of PSJA ISD Adriana Garcia said. “It is great that we’re able to get these news technology into our campuses for our students to get exposed to.”

According to the TWC, the Texas State Legislature provided the grants, but the Valley school districts had to advocate and compete against other districts to receive them.