11-year-old boy from Starr County tests positive for coronavirus

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera on Saturday announced that an 11-year-old boy from Escobares had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Vera said the 11-year-old boy tested positive on Friday.

The boy is the 17th person in Starr County to test positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, Vera said. Ten people have recovered and the remaining seven are in isolation.