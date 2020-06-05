11-year-old released from hospital after suffering burns in Edinburg trailer home fire

A young girl who was seriously burned in a house fire last week is now out of the hospital.

The 11-year-old was found outside her home in Edinburg when firefighters arrived last Friday. She was airlifted to a San Antonio burn unit with third degree burns.

Fire investigators say the fire started in the back bedroom of the trailer home.

The cause is still under investigation.