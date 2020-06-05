11-year-old released from hospital after suffering burns in Edinburg trailer home fire
A young girl who was seriously burned in a house fire last week is now out of the hospital.
The 11-year-old was found outside her home in Edinburg when firefighters arrived last Friday. She was airlifted to a San Antonio burn unit with third degree burns.
Fire investigators say the fire started in the back bedroom of the trailer home.
The cause is still under investigation.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases across Valley due to slow turnaround of results
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Las Vegas Cafe
-
UPDATE: Police arrest man who threatened McAllen protesters with chainsaw
-
11-year-old released from hospital after suffering burns in Edinburg trailer home fire
-
Edinburg man arrested for hit-and-run crash killing 22-year-old