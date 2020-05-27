12 more people in Hidalgo County test positive for coronavirus, 30 released from isolation

Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday that 12 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 516.

The new cases were identified as four residents from Mission, two from McAllen, two from Hidalgo, individuals from Weslaco, Alamo and Donna and a male whose city of residence was not disclosed, according to a county news release.

Officials also announced 30 more people were released from isolation. The total number of people who have reportedly been released is now 312.

16 patients remain hospitalized with complications from the virus, including three in intensive care.

10,371 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County. There are 1,837 tests pending results.