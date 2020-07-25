12 more people in Starr County test positive for COVID-19

Starr County on Saturday announced that 12 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started, 1,781 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority.

Of them, 1,219 people remain in isolation, 545 people have recovered and 17 people have died.

Starr County considers another 33 deaths "pending," meaning that authorities think they're related to COVID-19 but confirmation is still pending.