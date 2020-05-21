12 more residents combined from Hidalgo, Cameron counties test positive for coronavirus

On Thursday, health officials in Cameron County announced seven more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the county, the new cases bring the total confirmed cases in Cameron County to 671.

The new patients are identified as two residents from Brownsville, three from Harlingen, one from La Feria and one from Los Fresnos.

Officials also say 20 more individuals have recovered. Of the total 671 confirmed cases in Cameron County, 438 patients have recovered.

Hidalgo County also announced on Thursday that five more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 472.

The new cases include two McAllen residents and individuals from Edinburg, Pharr and Alton, according to a county news release.

Officials also announced 11 people were released from isolation. The total number of people who have reportedly been released in Hidalgo County is now 275.

Twelve patients remain hospitalized in Hidalgo County, including three in intensive care. There are 616 tests pending results.