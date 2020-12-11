x

12 people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

3 hours 8 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, December 11 2020 Dec 11, 2020 December 11, 2020 12:24 PM December 11, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Wednesday reported that 12 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The news releases didn't contain any information about the age of the people who tested positive, the gender of the people who tested positive or when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,437 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days