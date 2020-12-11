12 people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County
Willacy County on Wednesday reported that 12 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The news releases didn't contain any information about the age of the people who tested positive, the gender of the people who tested positive or when they tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,437 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
