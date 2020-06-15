130 new coronavirus cases reported in the Valley, three more deaths

Hidalgo County announced on Monday three more people have died due the coronavirus, all were Pharr residents. There are now 15 reported virus-related deaths in the county.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, all three people had underlying conditions. Two were women in their 80s and a woman in her 40s. The two older women reportedly contracted COVID-19 from people they knew. Officials say all three cases were unrelated.

Hidalgo County is also reported 62 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,112. There are currently 69 patients being hospitalized, including nine in intensive care units.

Twelve people in Hidalgo County were released from isolation on Monday, making a total of 526 who have reportedly recovered. The county reports there are currently 571 known active cases and 1,529 tests pending results.

Health officials in Starr County announced on Monday 26 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 153.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, there are currently 113 known active cases.

Of the total number of people who contracted the virus, 39 have reportedly recovered in Starr County.

State officials in Willacy County confirmed on Monday two more people tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing its total to 61 cases.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the new cases in Willacy County involve two males, one in their 40s and the other in his 20s.

In Cameron County, 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday. There are now 1,178 confirmed cases, according to a news release from the county.

Twenty-one more people were also reported to have recovered in Cameron County, bringing it’s total number of people released from isolation to 781.

____

Correction: Starr County corrected the total number of people that tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.