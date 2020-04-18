13 more people test positive for the coronavirus in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County on Saturday announced that 13 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 255.
The 13 people included six from Edinburg, three from Weslaco, one from Donna, one from McAllen and two from cities that Hidalgo County declined to identify.
"Twenty-eight people are in area hospitals; six of them in intensive care units," according to a news release from Hidalgo County. "No one was released from isolation on Saturday."
