13 people issued citations following gathering involving illegal gambling

Thirteen people were given citations on Tuesday for violating of Hidalgo County’s shelter at home order in regards to an ongoing investigation involving “illegal gambling.”

According to a news release sent by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found 13 people and 18 eight-liner machines at an Edinburg property.

The property was located in the 4900 block of Rogers Road in Edinburg, according to the release.

The release read in part:

“Sheriff J.E. “Eddie Guerra” would like to remind the public these type of establishments are not only illegal but they are also a violation of the current Shelter-At-Home Order and a danger to the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.