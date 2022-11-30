x

136 trees being planted across seven Brownsville ISD schools

3 hours 19 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, November 30 2022 Nov 30, 2022 November 30, 2022 5:59 PM November 30, 2022 in News - Local

A $40,000 tree planting project kicked off Wednesday in Brownsville. 

The Brownsville Independent School District will use the money to get 136 trees into the ground.

One tree was planted Wednesday at Peña Elementary School, it is one of the seven campuses chosen for the project.

Peña Elementary will get 20 trees, the principle says the students will help take care of them.

Channel 5 News learned that the school district secured grant money to pay for the trees. 

