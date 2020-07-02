14 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus, 168 total
State health officials in Willacy County announced on Wednesday 14 more people tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing its total to 168 cases.
According to a news release from Willacy County, among the new patients infected is a six-month-old girl.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is conducting case investigations to determine how those infected transmitted the disease. All were ordered to isolation.
