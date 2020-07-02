x

14 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus, 168 total

Wednesday, July 01 2020

State health officials in Willacy County announced on Wednesday 14 more people tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing its total to 168 cases.

According to a news release from Willacy County, among the new patients infected is a six-month-old girl.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is conducting case investigations to determine how those infected transmitted the disease. All were ordered to isolation.

