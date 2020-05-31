15 additional cases of cornavirus in Hidalgo County, bringing total to 575

Hidalgo County announced on Sunday that 15 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 575.

The new cases were identified as five residents from Mission, three from Pharr, two from Weslaco, and individuals from San Juan, Hidalgo, McAllen, Alamo and Edinburg, according to an Hidalgo County news release.

Officials also informed no one was released from isolation this weekend. The total active cases is 219.

20 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including three in intensive care units.

13,915 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County. There are 3,793 tests pending results.