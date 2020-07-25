15 more people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Saturday announced that 15 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 557.

The Texas Department of State Health Services informed Willacy County that 15 people had tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

A teenage girl, nine women and five men tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 557 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.