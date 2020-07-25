x

15 more people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

2 hours 49 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 July 25, 2020 8:40 AM July 25, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Willacy County on Saturday announced that 15 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 557.

The Texas Department of State Health Services informed Willacy County that 15 people had tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

A teenage girl, nine women and five men tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 557 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

