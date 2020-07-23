15 more people test positive for coronavirus in Willacy County

Willacy County on Thursday announced that 15 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 535.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County about the test results, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Willacy County described the people who tested positive as one boy “in their one’s,” one girl and one boy in their teens, one woman and four men in their 20s, three women and one man in their 30s and three women in their 40s.