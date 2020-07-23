15 more people test positive for coronavirus in Willacy County
Willacy County on Thursday announced that 15 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 535.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County about the test results, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Willacy County described the people who tested positive as one boy “in their one’s,” one girl and one boy in their teens, one woman and four men in their 20s, three women and one man in their 30s and three women in their 40s.
More News
News Video
-
City of Raymondville holds parade to encourage residents to fill the 2020...
-
Doctor speaks on new app designed to help patients communicate with physicians
-
Doctor: Getting retested for COVID-19 without symptoms could prolong self-isolation
-
Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic
-
Workers compensation for first responders who contract covid-19