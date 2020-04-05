15 more people test positive for virus in Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE – The number of confirmed cases in Cameron County jumps to 77 testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a release. Officials added 15 cases to the county’s total on Saturday.

Health officials say 12 of the 15 new cases were linked to previous patients, two of them were travel-related and one is considered community-spread.

In a release, the majority of the new patients are in their 80s and reside in Harlingen. Three are from Brownsville and one is a San Benito resident.

Officials say 11 of the 77 patients have been cleared. The new cases bring the Rio Grande Valley’s total to 174.