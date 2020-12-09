32 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Wednesday reported that 32 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services informed Willacy County about 15 confirmed cases on Tuesday and another 17 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

Willacy County announced all 32 cases on Wednesday in two separate news releases.

The news releases didn't contain any information about the age of the people who tested positive, the gender of the people who tested positive or when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,411 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how many people tested positive on Tuesday.