16 more Willacy County residents test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Monday announced that 16 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 233.

Willacy County received confirmation of 12 cases on Saturday and four cases on Sunday.

The new cases included three children, two teenagers, nine men and two women, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Willacy County also announced that 11 people had been released from isolation after recovering from the virus.