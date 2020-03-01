17-year-old accused in Donna murder out on bond

EDINBURG – A teenager accused of murdering a Donna student was released on bond Saturday night.

According to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, 17-year-old Carlos Julian Contreras left jail at 9 p.m.

Rodriguez says the state was against further reducing the bond Thursday when Contreras' attorney pushed for it to be lowered to $100,000. The state say the suspect should have kept his initial bond of $1 million, because prosecutors belive the 17-year-old is a danger to society.

Contreras’ bond had already been reduced to $250,000 on Feb. 4. On Thursday, a judge granted the bond to be further reduced to $200,000.