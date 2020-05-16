18 people in Cameron County test positive for coronavirus

Cameron County on Saturday announced that 18 people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 619.

Thirteen people from Brownsville, four people from Harlingen and one person from Santa Rosa tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Of the 619 Cameron County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 398 have recovered.