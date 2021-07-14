18-wheeler crash causes delays on the expressway in Harlingen

Photo Credit: Ricardo Roiz.

Traffic has slowed down on both sides of the expressway between La Feria and Harlingen due to an 18-wheeler crash.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, the18-wheeler had a front tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and collide with the center barrier and taking out alight pole.

No one was hurt in the incident, the police department said.

Traffic Map