18-wheeler engine catches on fire in Weslaco

5 hours 44 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, March 16 2022 Mar 16, 2022 March 16, 2022 12:36 PM March 16, 2022 in News - Local

Traffic is currently backed up in Weslaco after the engine of an 18-wheeler caught on fire on the expressway.

The 18-wheeler stopped at the eastbound lanes of the expressway near the Airport Drive exit.  

Use caution when driving through the area. 

