18-wheeler engine catches on fire in Weslaco
Traffic is currently backed up in Weslaco after the engine of an 18-wheeler caught on fire on the expressway.
The 18-wheeler stopped at the eastbound lanes of the expressway near the Airport Drive exit.
Use caution when driving through the area.
