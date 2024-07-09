Bond set for teen driver accused of causing deadly 18-wheeler crash in Mission

The teen accused of causing an 18-wheeler to crash into a Mission home was arraigned on Tuesday and issued a $50,000 bond.

Jose Osvaldo Sanchez, 18, turned himself into police at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and was arraigned at 11:30 a.m. He was charged with criminal negligent homicide and faces up to two years in prison along with a $10,000 fine.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver of 18-wheeler dies after crashing into Mission home

The crash occurred on June 29 on Expressway 83 near La Homa Road.

Rhe Mission Police Department said Sanchez was driving a Fiat when he changed lanes without caution, hitting the trailer and causing the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Anastacio Martinez Jr., was killed in the crash.

The home collapsed after crews pulled the 18-wheeler out.

RELATED STORY: Driver in deadly 18-wheeler crash in Mission identified

No one was at the home at the time of the crash.