19 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Starr County

Starr County on Saturday announced that 19 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 1,407.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, released the latest results on Saturday night.

Since the pandemic started, 1,407 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, 477 recovered, 925 remain in isolation and five died.

Starr County classified another 32 deaths as "pending," which means doctors suspect the deaths are related to COVID-19 but are waiting on confirmation.