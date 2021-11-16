$1T infrastructure bill brings funding to Valley roads, ports of entry

President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday, and Americans could see better highways, roads, and bridges soon.

Valley leaders say many possible projects might be kicking up some dust, including the proposal to expand military highway four trucks coming in from Reynosa through the far international bridge. Instead, the trucks would head east to Dona adventures connect with Expressway 83.

"We need to address infrastructure so we can get people to and from their jobs and homes safely quickly efficiently," RGV Metropolitan Planning Director Andrew canon said.

Some local leaders say the funds should also be allocated to drainage in the Valley, creating better jobs in the long run.

