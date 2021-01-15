2,350 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Brownsville community clinic despite registration issues

2,350 Cameron County residents received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the county's mass vaccination clinic in Brownsville on Friday.

Although many received their first dose of the vaccine, a new process of registration caused confusion among residents.

"We decided to announce that we're going to give out those vouchers," Cameron County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Rolando Casas said. "The city of Brownsville took on that task and verified ID's, wrote that information down on the vouchers and handed those out on Wednesday."

The vouchers became an issue for some residents who arrived at the clinic thinking it was on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Watch the video for the full story.