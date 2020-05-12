2 arrested after Texas police find 6-year-old locked in shed

DALLAS (AP) - Police have arrested two people after finding a 6-year-old boy locked in a shed in Dallas. Officers found the boy Sunday night during a welfare check at a home in a suburban neighborhood on the city’s southeast side. A police spokeswoman says medics evaluated the boy but did not take him to a hospital. She says both people were arrested without incident but declined to say their relationship to the boy or what charges they face. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says the boy, his 7-year-old sister and their 4-year-old brother were placed in foster care.

