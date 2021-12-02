2 arrested following Brownsville police chase

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a police chase resulted in the recovery of a backpack filled with narcotics and a firearm, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The chase started when officers with the Brownsville Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Jeep. The driver, identified as Carlos S. Garza, sped away, according to the release.

“Once the Jeep came to a stop the driver was being uncooperative with the officer. The passenger of the vehicle exited the vehicle and fled on foot,” the release stated.

Once Garza was detained, a crowd of people showed up to argue with officers about the traffic stop, the release stated.

“One officer noticed a female approach the passenger side of the Jeep and removed a backpack from inside the vehicle,” according to the release. “Officers were able to detain the female and recover the backpack which contained a firearm and narcotics.”

It's unclear if the female, identified as Joanna Mireles, was the passenger who fled on foot.

Garza was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges, including manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $92,000.

Mireles was charged with tampering with physical evidence and had her bond set at $5,000.