2 candidates for Mercedes City Commission emerge from early voting with nearly 20-point leads
Two candidates for Mercedes City Commission emerged from early voting with nearly 20-point margins over their opponents, according to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department on Tuesday night.
Place 1 candidate Jacob C. Howell and Place 3 candidate Joe Martinez won a majority of ballots cast during the nine-day early voting period and a majority of ballots cast by absentee voters.
Howell won 59.95% of 1,091 ballots cast during the Place 1 race, according to results published by the Elections Department. Martinez, meanwhile, won 58.24% of 1,092 ballots cast during the Place 3 race.
Election day results weren't immediately available after the polls closed Tuesday.
All results will remain unofficial until canvassed.
Check back for updates.
