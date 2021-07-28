2 cases of COVID Delta variant confirmed in Starr County

Two cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant were confirmed in Starr County Wednesday morning.

DSHS Regional Director Dr. Emilie Prot made the announcement during a virtual press conference with Starr County Judge Eloy Vera and Starr County Memorial Hospital Administrator Thalia Munoz.

Dr. Prot said the variants were reported in July, adding that the cases were acquired in the community.

"They didn't have any previous travel and so it wasn't linked to travel," Prot said. "They got it from someone else in the community."

Prot said the state didn't have further information about the cases because it was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“These were two that were found by the CDC, so we don’t have specific demographics, unfortunately,” Prot said.

The latest confirmed case count in the county is 7,989 and the probable case count is 1,162.

Prot said that 57.3 percent of the population in Starr County is fully vaccinated, and 64.3 percent of the population has at least one dose.

Starr County is among the top three vaccinated counties in the region, Prot said. Cameron County has 54 percent of their population fully vaccinated, and Hidalgo County has 52 percent.

The last time the county held a press conference in May, Judge Vera ended all county stay-at-home orders and Dr. Falcon announced his resignation as county health authority.