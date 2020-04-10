2 die in Texas crash, man jumps from overpass to avoid truck

Authorities say two women were killed after a series of crashes on a Houston freeway. Two young children survived, as did a man who jumped about 10 to 15 feet off an overpass to avoid an oncoming tractor-trailer. The crashes happened early Friday on North Freeway in Houston. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says several vehicles were on the side of the road because of previous crashes when an oncoming tractor-trailer smashed into them. The sheriff's office says the man who jumped was expected to survive. The road was slick because of a light rainfall at the time of the crashes.

