2 Edinburg CISD Elementary Students Left at Wrong Bus Stop

EDINBURG – The dangers are clear on the half-mile that a 7-year-old and 4-year-old would have had to walk after being mistakenly dropped off away from their Edinburg house Monday.

Their grandmother told CHANNEL 5 NEWS it was their first day at a new school.

"It's a scary situation," said Giselda Ozuna.

Ozuna explained despite a warning to the bus driver by one of her grandchildren, the driver left the children at the wrong intersection.

"They told them they had to get off there," she said.

Ozuna said a stranger picked up the children, and later took them to the house.

"Luckily, she had a good heart and took them to the home," she said.

It turns out the stranger was another parent.

Edinburg CISD Communication Director Romeo Cantu responded to our request for questions with the following statement, which reads in part:

"The school district is investigating an isolated incident where two new students were accidentally put on a wrong bus and dropped three blocks from their home.”

Cantu added the district is taking steps to keep the same mistake from happening again.

"A supervisor will be on board the bus with the new students to ensure their arrival home," he said.