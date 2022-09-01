2 Exotic Animals In Custody of Border Patrol

UPDATE (5/1): The young cub is now in the care of Gladys Porter Zoo and doing well.

Smugglers attempted to cross the tiger into the U.S. in a duffel bag.

The tiger was left behind when the smugglers saw border patrol agents.

According to zoo officials, in the last ten years, they have received 12 cubs rescued by law enforcement.

-----

BROWNSVILLE – Border Patrol agents encountered two exotic animals in two separate instances on Monday near Brownsville.

The agents working near the Rio Grande say they saw an alligator on a boat ramp while conducting line watch operations.

Later, agents saw several individuals attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

As they approached, the three individuals returned to Mexico and abandoned a duffel bag. Inside, they found a baby tiger.

The young cub, estimated to be about three to four months old, was turned over to Gladys Porter Zoo.

