2 get prison for immigrant smuggling that led to 2 deaths
LAREDO, Texas (AP) - Two Guatemalan men have been sentenced to federal prison for their parts in an immigrant-smuggling run that led to the deaths of two Ecuadoran men.
A Justice Department statement says 23-year-old Melvin L. Barahona-Godoy was sentenced in Laredo on Wednesday to 4 years and 9 months in prison, while 29-year-old Yoryi Alexis Perez drew a 6½-year prison term. Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally transport immigrants resulting in death. Both will be subject to deportation after completing their prison terms.
Federal officials found at a Laredo residence on Oct. 21, 2017, nine immigrants who were in the country illegally, one of whom was Barahona-Godoy. They say interviews established that Barahona-Godoy and Perez had guided the group across the Rio Grande the previous month. The crossing drowned two persons.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Willacy County sheriff sets up GofundMe page for deputy who lost home...
-
San Benito residents interact with city leaders at town hall meeting
-
Willacy County businesses reward men who captured Willy the runaway rodeo goat
-
Reynosa man charged with murder in connection with Edinburg homicide investigation
-
La Feria ISD campus designated as an early college high school