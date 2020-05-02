2 Houston police officers hospitalized in helicopter crash
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say two officers have been hospitalized following a helicopter crash. Police tweeted early Saturday that the officers were aboard the aircraft when it went down in north Houston. The officers' conditions are unknown. It's unclear whether anyone on the ground was hurt. The number of people aboard the helicopter and the cause of the crash are also unknown.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen dentistry takes precautionary measures for patient safety
-
Inside look at reopening of Mission restaurants
-
Health protocols enforced as La Plaza Mall reopens in McAllen
-
Boca Chica beach temporarily closed due to SpaceX testing
-
A look inside: Restaurant in McAllen reopens dining area