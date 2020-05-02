2 Houston police officers hospitalized in helicopter crash

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say two officers have been hospitalized following a helicopter crash. Police tweeted early Saturday that the officers were aboard the aircraft when it went down in north Houston. The officers' conditions are unknown. It's unclear whether anyone on the ground was hurt. The number of people aboard the helicopter and the cause of the crash are also unknown.

