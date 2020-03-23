2 in custody following shooting in Edinburg

EDINBURG – Two people are in custody following a fatal shooting Sunday in Edinburg.

According to the release sent by the Edinburg Police Department, an 18-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened in the area of the 1000 block of Esperanza Street.

“Throughout the investigation, it has been confirmed that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Edinburg investigators do have two suspects in custody at this time.”