2 jets with Americans escaping virus zone land in California

By Associated Press



FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) - U.S. military officials say two jets carrying about 350 Americans fleeing the virus zone in China have landed at Travis Air Force base in Northern California. Some will be quarantined for 14 days there while others will fly on to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego to be quarantined. An Air Force spokeswoman says the passengers fleeing the Chinese city of Wuhan and are at Travis Air Force Base will stay in a base hotel. Guests and staff at the hotel were moved out. Federal officials say more planes with American evacuees from China will arrive this week at military bases in Nebraska and Texas.

