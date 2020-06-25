2 Louisiana environmentalists face 'terrorizing' charges

BATON ROUGE, La. - Two Louisiana environmental activists face criminal charges for leaving a box of plastic pellets at a lobbyist's home in December. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Anne Rolfes and Kate McIntosh of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade turned themselves into the Baton Rouge Police Department Thursday. The plastic pellets, also called nurdles, were found in Texas bays near a plastic manufacturing facility owned by Formosa Plastics. Rolfes was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. McIntosh faces a charge of principal to terrorizing. A lawyer representing the women said the charges have “zero legal merit.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.