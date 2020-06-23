2 Louisiana men accused of sexually assaulting Rio Grande Valley girl

The McAllen Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of two Louisiana men accused of sexually assaulting a girl from the Rio Grande Valley.

At 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, the McAllen Police Department received a call from a woman who said her daughter ran away from home.

"Subsequent investigation pointed our investigators to IH 69 and traveling north," according to a news release from the police department. "At approximately 12:00 pm US Border Patrol intercepted the suspect vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint. Two adult males were in the vehicle with this victim."

The men were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and "internet solicitation," according to the news release.

The police department scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

