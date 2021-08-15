2 Men Sentenced in Brownsville Ship Channel Death

BROWNSVILLE – Two men were sentenced in connection to the death of a woman who attempted to enter the U.S. illegally through the Brownsville ship channel.

Galindo Jose Ruiz Hernandez, 38, of Oaxaca, was sentenced to more than six years in prison for human smuggling and two years for illegally re-entering the country.

Hernandez is expected to face deportation after being released.

Gabriel Sanchez Arburto entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Patricia Cervantes died when she was hit by the propeller of a U.S. Coast Guard boat in 2015.