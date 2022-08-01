2-month-old baby, female teen killed after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, Brownsville police say

A two-month-old baby and an 18-year-old female died Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash in Brownsville, according to Brownsville police Sgt. Billy Killebrew.

Brownsville police responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash after 4:25 p.m. on 511 near Hugh Emerson Road.

Police found that an 18-year-old female and a two-month-old baby had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Killebrew says the male driver claims to have fallen asleep.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.