2 more House Republicans retiring ahead of 2020 elections

By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two more House Republicans are retiring rather than seek reelection next year, bringing the number of GOP retirements to 15.

At least four of those House seats present an opportunity for Democratic pickups, complicating the GOP's bid to take back the majority.

Joining their Republican colleagues in retirement are Wisconsin's Jim Sensenbrenner and Texas' Bill Flores.

A House Democrat, Susan Davis of California, says she too won't run again, joining three other Democrats so far.

A spokesman for the House GOP's campaign committee notes that both Flores and Sensenbrenner come from Republican districts, which suggests voters will have little interest in Democratic candidates.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.