2 more people die after contracting the coronavirus in Laredo, total of 15

The city of Laredo announced that two additional people had died over the weekend after contracting the coronavirus – bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 15.

A man in his 70s died Saturday and a man in his 20s died Sunday– both had underlying health conditions, according to Laredo city officials.

As of 12 p.m. on Sunday, a total of 1,965 people have been tested – 1,298 of those tests have resulted negative, 345 have resulted positive, 322 are pending, 93 have recovered, 17 remain hospitalized, and 15 have died.