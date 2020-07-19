2 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County
Willacy County on Sunday announced that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 473.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County about the test results, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Willacy County described the people who tested positive as a boy in his "10's" and a teenage boy.
More News
News Video
-
Valley minister offers to assist families with funeral services
-
85 babies under 1 year old in Nueces County have tested positive...
-
Federal inmates question rules allowing home confinement during pandemic
-
MJ Hegar speaks out after winning Democratic runoff for U.S. Senate
-
Free coronavirus testing offered at select Valley CVS pharmacies