2 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

Willacy County on Sunday announced that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 473.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County about the test results, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Willacy County described the people who tested positive as a boy in his "10's" and a teenage boy.