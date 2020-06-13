2 more people test positive for the coronavirus in Willacy County

Willacy County on Saturday announced that two more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy County to 54.

A woman in her 20s and a male teenager tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Willacy County received the test results on Friday and announced the news on Saturday.

"The patients are currently isolated," according to the news release, which added that the Texas Department of State Health Services is working with Willacy County on contact tracing.

Correction: The two cases announced on Saturday brought the total number of cases in Willacy County to 54.